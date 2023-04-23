Keybank National Association OH Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

