Keybank National Association OH Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

EQR stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.