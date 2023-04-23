Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

