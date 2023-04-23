Keybank National Association OH Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

