Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,097 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,177,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRDG opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

