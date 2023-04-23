Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 4,763 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,300,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

