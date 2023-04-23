Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -645.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.28%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

