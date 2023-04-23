Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

