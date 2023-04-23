Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insmed were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

