Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

FOX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.