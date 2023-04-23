Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evolus were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Up 5.7 %

EOLS stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Evolus Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.