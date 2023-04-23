Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.21 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.