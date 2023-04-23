Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

