Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.