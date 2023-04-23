DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DISH. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.87.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

