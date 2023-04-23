Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

