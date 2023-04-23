DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,088 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $6,846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CCJ opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

