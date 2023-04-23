DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 725,103 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725,103 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.14 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

