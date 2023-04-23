DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,847 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

