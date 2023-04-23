DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 405,175 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,175 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

BAM stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.