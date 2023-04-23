DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,126,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

BBD opened at $2.69 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

