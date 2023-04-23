DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

