DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Globe Life stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.