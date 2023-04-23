DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 202.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

