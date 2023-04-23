DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 55,222 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

