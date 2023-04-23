DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,070 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $121.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.