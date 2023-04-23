DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $916,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,856.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 69,330 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 406.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $147.01 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

