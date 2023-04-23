DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $877,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

