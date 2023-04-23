DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

