DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

