DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,500 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

