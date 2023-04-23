DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 636 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $72.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

