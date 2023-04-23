CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.52.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

