CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after buying an additional 747,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

