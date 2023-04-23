Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $203.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

