Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.88

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 60476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.61) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,006.25.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.