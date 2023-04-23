Clean Yield Group Sells 111 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

