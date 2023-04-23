Citigroup Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $185.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

