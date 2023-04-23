BTIG Research Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.78.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile



Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

