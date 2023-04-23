BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 42.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BPT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

