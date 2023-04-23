Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $975.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.