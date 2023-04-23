Barclays Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $248.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $257.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.68.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

