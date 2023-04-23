Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

