Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEE. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.45.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

