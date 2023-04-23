Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $30.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.66.

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

