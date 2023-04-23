AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,910 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KD opened at $14.31 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

