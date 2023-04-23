AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

