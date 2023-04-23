12,969 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $461.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.