Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.