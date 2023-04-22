W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $670.11 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

